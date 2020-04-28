JUST IN: BRPD names officers shot on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has released the names of two officers shot over the weekend.

Cpl. Derrick Maglone.

Courtesy: BRPD

Lt. Glenn Hutto, Jr.

Courtesy: BRPD

Lieutenant Glenn Hutto Junior died from gunshot injuries Sunday at a shooting on Conrad Ave. in North Baton Rouge.

Hutto was a 21-year law enforcement veteran.

Corporal Derrick Maglone was also shot during the incident and is now recovering from injuries in a local hospital.

Maglone is a 7-year police veteran.

Ronnie Kato is the accused shooter.

Kato was arrested after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement at the same address where the shooting occurred.

The suspect is currently in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: