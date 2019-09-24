Jury selection begins in 2nd degree murder trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (9/24/19) Jury selection began Monday in the second-degree murder trial of a Bossier City man accused in Shreveport’s first homicide in 2018.

Bryan Scott Gibson II, 37, is accused in the Jan. 3, 2018, shooting death of 59-year-old Larry Davis inside his home on Southfield Road near Albertsons Grocery.

After a bench conference between defense attorney Randall Fish and prosecutors, Caddo Parish Assistant District Attorneys Bill Edwards and Sanea Hall, one witness, father of the defendant, Bryan Scott Gibson, was sworn in and released.

The elder Gibson will remain sequestered until he testifies, which Fish estimated to be later in the week.

At around 2:30 p.m., prospective jurors were brought in, filling the courtroom. Of those, the first panel of 14 was seated in the jury box and the questioning began and continued throughout the afternoon.

Jury selection will resume at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

