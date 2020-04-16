Junior League of Monroe offers hygiene kits to students due to COVID-19 and storm damage

MONROE, LA (4/15/20)– The Junior League of Monroe has made changes to it’s “Care Closet” program as COVID-19 has caused schools to be out and students to stay home.

Hygiene kits were housed in schools across Monroe, so that students could pick them up discreetly.

“The purpose of these hygiene kits is to help filter some of the insecurities that students face when it comes to hygiene products,” said Meghan Sharp, President of Junior League of Monroe.

However, with school being out, many students are left without tools to keep up proper hygiene. The Junior League of Monroe responded by having hygiene kits available outside their building for pick up.

“They are also out of school where they might have been receiving some of these hygiene products before. So especially during these trying times people might need to get their hands on some of these things they may not have the opportunity to,” said Sharp.

Students who are younger than 18 qualify for the kits. Inside, you can find deodorant, shampoo, dental hygiene items, and many other things. During these trying times, officials say they want to make a positive impact in our cities young people.

“I think it brings a little bit of hope. We are hoping that we are making an impact in somebody’s life or that we are improving our community,” said Sharp.

However, COVID-19 is not the only crisis the city of Monroe is dealing with. As Tornadoes came through the town, it has left more students without these daily necessitates. Monroe educators have since picked up these kits and hand them out at feeding locations.

“They are really just thankful for anything during this time with all the coronavirus, the schools being closed, the uncertainty, the tornadoes, all the above,” said Stephanie Weaver, Director of Child Nutrition for Monroe City Schools.

Monroe city school officials say these kits have reminded students that they aren’t alone and together the city of Monroe can help take care of them.

If your student is in need of a hygiene kit, you can pick them up Monday through Friday starting at 11 am to 5 pm. These kits will be located outside the Junior League of Monroe. If you would like to donate supplies, you can call 318-322-3236.