MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, March 11, 2022, the Junior League of Monroe, held the first day of their 24th Annual Spring Market. This year’s theme was shopping with a purpose. According to the President of the Junior League of Monroe Mary Siggers, this is a chance for people in the community to shop with at least 80 merchants, all while supporting a good cause.

The spring market sale included children’s, women’s, and men’s clothing, jewelry, home décor, food vendors, and more.

“Twenty-four years to be able to keep this tradition going and to fund our endeavors is, amazing and it’s empowering that our community comes out to support us,” Siggers said. “With shopping with a purpose, you are literally funding everything we do. Our outreach missions that we do. We help women and children at risk all over Ouachita parish.”

General shopping tickets are 10 dollars for 9 AM until 5 PM on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. For more information visit the Junior League of Monroe Facebook page here.