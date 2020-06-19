Juneteenth celebrations in the ArkLaMiss

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when Union Major General Gordon Granger freed the last remaining enslaved African Americans in Texas by issuing General Order Number 3, over two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

“The conditions of slavery; the harsh treatment, not having any rights, protection, or anything. That’s what made slavery a horrible thing. That day [JUNE 8, 1865] points out sin and evil that took place in our history and it was a moment when the country decided to do the right thing,” said Jesse Smith, Chairperson of the Education Department for the NAACP Monroe chapter.

On Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared June 19, 2020, as Juneteenth Observance Day in Louisiana.

Cities around the ArkLaMiss took the time to celebrate Juneteenth in many different ways.

In Grambling, Mayor Edward Jones and the City Council promoted the message “Black Towns Matter” with a mural dedication in front of City Hall. The dedication is part of a national effort sponsored by the Historic Black Towns and Settlements Alliance, of which Edward Jones is a co-founder. The “Black Towns Matter” mural will be replicated in various historic black towns and settlements around the country and in Canada.

In El Dorado, Arkansas, Juneteenth celebrations highlighted African American business and education with one resident giving out a $1,000 scholarship to a student that attends an HBCU, Historically Black Colleges and Universities. A local businessman will also be closing on an office building to make a headquarters for his multiple businesses.

“Everyone should have that opportunity just to experience what life can offer them. I think this Juneteenth is a great example for what we have fought for, our forefathers, who did great so that we could have equal opportunities,” said Ambrose Douzart, President of the NAACP Monroe Chapter.

