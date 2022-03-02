BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Kentrell Gaulden, better known as, NBA YoungBoy awaits trials for illegally having firearms in his possession in Baton Rouge of Sept. 2020. The legal team for Gaulden submitted a bid to throw out evidence of the firearms and video footage from the night of his arrest.

Gaulden was arrested on Sept. 28, 2020 on Chippewa St., with 15 other individuals during a music video shoot on a vacant lot. Officials retrieved firearms and a camera from the scene. Gaulden was charged with illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and illegal possession of an unregistered firearm.

In a 48 page ruling, U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick denied the ruling to suppress the firearms from the case but approves to suppress video footage because of misleading information. The video footage showed Gaulden holding firearms but lacked evidence that the video could link to possible crimes.

“The mere fact that a camera was recovered at the scene of an arrest does not generate a ‘substantial probability’ that evidence of a crime will be on that camera,” the judge said. “Additionally, without an allegation that the camera was in use when the alleged crimes occurred, the assertion that the camera contained evidence is purely speculative.”

The rapper is also facing federal gun charges in California.