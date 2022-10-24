BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to a release, on Friday, October 21, 2022, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the United States District Court for western district granted both Louisiana and Missouri’s request for depositions. This decision allows Louisiana and Missouri to depose top-ranking federal government officials under oath.

In May, a lawsuit was filed against Joe Biden and other government officials when Biden and other officials allegedly worked with big social media giants to suppress freedom of speech, according to the release. This lawsuit eventually led to the request for a deposition on October 10, 2022.

When Big Government colludes with Big Tech to violate the right to free speech of the American people, we are no longer citizens; we become subjects. We will continue to pull back the layers of this censorship enterprise until we find the truth. This ruling is the next step in that process. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry

The list of depositions granted includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Director of White House Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, CISA Director Jen Easterly, and FBI Supervisory Special Agent Elvis Chan.