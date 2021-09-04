JPSO: Man accused of killing another at gas station in Metairie arrested

METAIRIE,La. (WGNO) — On Saturday, Sheriff Joseph Lopinto of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Walter Sippio, 20, of New Orleans, on one count of Second Degree Murder for

the shooting death of Dwayne Nosacka of Metairie.

Sippio is accused of shooting Nosacka in the parking lot of a gas station Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the Chevron gas station at 2301 Clearview Parkway just after 4:00 pm according to JPSO.

Multiple calls came in to 911 advising a man had been shot, and deputies arrived to find Nosacka suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.

According to investigators, multiple witness accounts described a white minivan cutting into the line at the gas station in front of Nosacka’s vehicle. Nosacka exited his vehicle and confronted the driver of the minivan, Sippio. As they engaged in a verbal altercation, others attempted to deescalate the situation, however, Sippio returned to his vehicle and retrieved a firearm. The altercation began again, and Sippio fired at Nosacka one time, striking him in the chest. Sippio then fled the scene in the minivan.



JPSO said witnesses were able to provide a good description of both Sippio and his vehicle, along with capturing images of the vehicle. Our investigators compiled all of the information they had and were able to identify the vehicle quickly.



As they started their attempts to locate the vehicle, Sippio surrendered at the JPSO Eastbank Operations Center.



During his interview with JPSO investigators, Sippio initially attempted to make a self-defense claim, but his accounts were contradicted by all of the witness accounts and on-scene evidence. An arrest warrant was obtained for Sippio’s arrest, and he was booked early this morning at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

“This is a senseless killing. No one should be dying over gas. I said yesterday that the suspect should just turn himself in because we wouldn’t rest until we found him, and he did. The JPSO will continue to do everything in our power to keep Jefferson Parish a safe place to live and raise a family, and right now we need everyone to come together and cooler heads to prevail as we attempt to recover from Hurricane Ida,”said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said about the arrest.