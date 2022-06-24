KENNER, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office was on-scene late Thursday night after an officer-involved shooting in Kenner.

Detectives say that just before 10:30 p.m., Officers with the Kenner Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle in the Susan Park neighborhood. The driver of the vehicle allegedly refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

Officers pursued the vehicle for about 5 miles, leaving Kenner and entering River Ridge. When the suspect vehicle arrived in the 600 block of S. Cumberland Street, the driver and a passenger jumped out of the car and fled on foot.

Reports show that Officers continued to pursue both suspects on foot. At some point during this chase, one of the suspects allegedly pulled a handgun. In return, a Kenner Police Officer pulled his gun and fired one shot, striking the suspect in the leg.

The injured suspect was taken into custody and received medical treatment. The second suspect was captured nearby and also taken into custody. It is unknown at this time whether the injured suspect was the driver or passenger.

Both suspects are expected to face charges including:

Aggravated flight from an officer

Aggravated assault on a peace officer

Various traffic-related offenses

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.