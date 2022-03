JONESBORO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page, officers need the public’s help identifying a truck connected to a few thefts around Jonesboro. Police asked if you recognize the truck pictured below to call the station at (870)-935-5657 and use the reference number 2075.

Photos courtesy Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page

Officers reported you would be entitled to a cash reward through Crime Stoppers of Jonesboro if your tip leads to identification.