JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Jonesboro mother and an entire community is mourning the loss of Jamie Williams, who died in a fire December 27th.

“I didn’t want my son to go. I wanted him to be here. I want to remember him as he was. He is only 17 years old, and every time I talk about him, I just break down,” mother of Jamie Williams, Sue Williams said.

The apartment fire, located on Oaklawn Drive, broke out Wednesday, December 27, around 6:15 p.m., resulting in the death of 17-year-old Jamie Williams.

“My grandson came in and said, mom there is a fire. I ran in the living room, and the wall was on fire. I tried to put it out, but I couldn’t. So, I got my grandson and my daughter out,” she said.

Sue says as she attempted to extinguish the fire and save everyone in the house, including her grandson, she says Jamie was unable to escape.

“I went back in three or four times to get my son out. I couldn’t see him because of all the smoke.”

Sue was injured and suffered from smoke inhalation. Her grandson suffered minor injuries and has been released from the hospital. But, the pain of losing her son will be hurting beyond measure.

“I saved my grandson and my daughter’s lives. I tried to get my son. I tried to save him too, and I couldn’t. And that is going to hurt me for the rest of my life because I say it’s my fault because I couldn’t get my son out.”

She says she wants the community to remember Jamie as a good, and caring young man.

“The best that I could ever have. He can’t be replaced. Bring my baby back. That is all I want, is my baby back. And I can’t get that back.”

If you would like to make a donation, you can call (318) 594-0328. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.