JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, around 1:30 AM, the Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a call at a home located on the 1200 block of Cox Street. Upon arrival, first responders found the body of a man in the residence’s living room.

Although the official identification and cause of death are pending, the victim is believed to be the 28-year-old homeowner. Deputies determined that the fire began in the utility room area near the home’s breaker box.