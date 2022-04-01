LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – Two men from Lake Charles are behind bars after the completion of a joint investigation.

John Roark, 63 and Stephen Simmons, 42 were recently arrested and both face multiple counts of child pornography.

Roark “was arrested and charged with 20 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen. (possession), according to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

Along with child pornography charges, Stephen Simmons is also facing multiple counts of bestiality.

According to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, Simmons “was arrested and charged with 100 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen (possession) and 10 counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal.



Images courtesy of Louisiana Attorney General’s Office (John Roark and Stephen Simmons)

These organizations took part in the investigation:

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

Homeland Security Investigations

After their arrests, the two men from Louisiana were taken to the Calcasieu Parish Jail.