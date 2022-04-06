HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – Two men from Louisiana were recently arrested after an investigation by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics.

Jerome Rogers, 38, of Hammond and Elton James Smith, 39, of Hammond, were arrested after the execution of warrants on April 1.



Images courtesy of Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office (Jerome Roger and Elton James Smith)

The investigation centered around a section of Booker Rd.

TPSO says, “Agents were able to make several controlled purchases of suspected heroin and crack cocaine from multiple individuals in the area.”

Eventually, arrest and search warrants were executed on April 1.

Those warrants were used on homes in the area.

So what was uncovered during these searches?

TPSO says, “approximately 7 pounds of suspected marijuana, approximately one half ounce of suspected heroin, approximately one half ounce of suspected crack cocaine, numerous prescription pills, and a semi-automatic rifle,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

These organizations assisted the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office on April 1:

Hammond Police Department

Ponchatoula Police Department

Probation and Parole

The Department of Homeland Security

Together, Rogers and Smith are facing multiple charges to the tune of 21 counts.

Rogers is charged with:

(1) count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana

(1) count of possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine

(6) counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS II “ various opiate based prescription pills”

(1) count of possession of suboxone

(1) count of possession of a legend drug “non-controlled but prescription only pill”

(1) count of possession of drug paraphernalia

Smith is facing these charges:

(2) counts of distribution of crack cocaine

(1) count of possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine

(1) count of possession of marijuana

(1) count of possession of oxycodone

(1) count of possession of drug paraphernalia

(1) count of possession of a firearm while in the possession of a controlled dangerous substance

The duo remains behind bars in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Rogers and Smith have both been convicted on drug charges in the past.