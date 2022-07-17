BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In 10 days, Major League Eating Champion Joey Chestnut will attempt to set the record for eating the most Raising Cane’s chicken fingers on National Chicken Finger Day.

Chestnut will be setting the record live on July 27 from Las Vegas at 1 p.m. CST. He has been undefeated in the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest since 2014.

Chestnut has eaten 15 bowls of gumbo in eight minutes, 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes, and 141 hard-boiled eggs in eight minutes. Chestnut has 55 world records.

Watch Chestnut set the record on the Raising Cane’s Facebook Live.