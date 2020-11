LANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 22: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals (L) is injured and leaves the field during the third quarter against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on November 22, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Former LSU Tiger and Heisman Award winner, Joe Burrow, had to be carted off the field after suffering a leg injury in Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team.

The rookie quarterback is one of the favorites to win the Rookie of the Year award.

In just nine games coming into Sunday’s contest, Burrow had already thrown for 2,485 yards.

