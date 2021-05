MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ascent in Monroe is hosting a job fair at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. According to Ascent this fair will feature non-profits in the area.

Ascent says the event will be held at ULM’s Bayou Pointe on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The doors open at 2:00 p.m. ending at 5:00 p.m.

The event is free for non-profits to participate and free for the community to attend.