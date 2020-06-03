Jim Taylor Donates 20k to Front Door For Housing

MONROE, La. (06/02/2020) — Jim Taylor Auto Group is serving the community in a big way, it donated $20,000 to Front Door For Housing.

It’s an organization made up of The United Way, The Wellspring, and The Home Coalition that gets homeless people off the streets.

Every March Jim Taylor chooses to donate proceeds to an organization of its choice and last year Front Door for Housing was able to get 780 people connected to resources and 75 people into new homes of their own.

“We understood that with businesses shuttering, people having less hours, the need for housing was going to be even greater. So we just made the decision to go ahead and fufill that obligation,” said Jim Taylor Owner Tanya Pesek.

“They have to have that jump start and that’s what Jim Taylor automotive group has done. They have provided that extra cushion, that money, that allows that fund that allows case workers to help people,” said Janet Durden with The United Way.

Officials with each organization say it means more than ever to get this donation given the unprecedented times we live in due to COVID-19. With this money, they will be able to continue helping people get homes.