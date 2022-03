JENA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Jena Police Department’s Facebook page, officers asked for the public’s help identifying a woman. Officers reported that they need to speak with the woman about an issue that happened at Walmart on February 11, 2022. The woman police need help identifying is pictured below.

Photos courtesy of the Jena Police Department

If you have any information contact the Jena Police Department at (318) 992-5111.