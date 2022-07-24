JENA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at just after 3:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 127, just south of Cannon Road.

The crash took the life of 33-year-old Huey Smith, who was reported to not have been wearing a seat belt, which caused him to be ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The initial investigation revealed a 2000 GMC Sierra, driven by Smith, was traveling south on LA Hwy 127. The reasons for his exit from the roadway and overturning remain under investigation.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. Smith was transported to Rapides Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. On July 22, 2022, Smith was pronounced dead at the hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

In 2022, Troop E was reported to had investigated 20 fatal crashes, resulting in 21 deaths.