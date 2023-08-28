JENA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jena Fire Department has recently been experiencing an increase in fire calls.

According to Fire Chief Josh Corley firefighters have responded to more than 40 calls throughout the parish this month alone.

“Normally, for the town of Jena, we get 10 to 15 calls a month. This month, it has escalated to close to 40 calls this month. And the majority have been wildfires.”

On August 14, Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency due to the multiple impacts of extreme heat affecting the state. But even then, Corley says they have already responded to their biggest fire, under this burn ban, in less than two weeks.

“The biggest fire was a little over 300 acres. We had a call about a lightning strike. We had a few people burning, but those fires have not gotten out, but we want to remind everybody that there is still an active statewide burn ban right now.”

Even though Northeast Louisiana got some recent rain, Corley says it is not enough.

“When the rain hits the ground, it runs off in the ditches before it will be soaked up. If you got a garden, and its full or dead flowers right now, if you water them immediately, it will take them a couple of days to come back. It is the same thing with the grass. Even though it got watered last night, it will be a few days before it rejuvenates.”

Chief Corley encourages residents to be mindful of batteries and extension cords being out in the heat.

“When you put the battery in the charger, it heats up. Well, if it’s 100 or 120 degrees outside, and you are doing it outside, that battery might be 150 to 175 degrees. He ran out and came to find out that the extension cord from the party jumper set their grass on fire right next to their house.