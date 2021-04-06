Jazz Jam coming to Little India every Tuesday night from 6-9pm

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Local musician Josh Love is bringing a Jazz Jam to Little India in Monroe every Tuesday night from 6pm to 9pm. Love explains the event as an open style night where anyone can bring an instrument and play with the group. He says there is a sign up sheet for musicians.

The goal is to bring people together with culture, food, and music. Jazz Jam starts April 6th at 6pm and runs every Tuesday at Little India.

