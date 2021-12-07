Jaylin Wayne sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murders of two GSU students.

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Jaylin Wayne has been found guilty on two counts of Second Degree Murder and sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of parole or probation.

The reading of the verdict was very emotional for both victims’ families. They say this is just one step closer to closure.

“This will be a relief for me and my family today. I have sad memories. But this is a closure for my family, for us to rest, but it’s not gonna bring my son back. “ Says Earl Andrews’ mother, Juanita Augman.

“He was a happy young man.” Says Monquiarious Caldwell’s mother, Alicia Caien.

“He was bright, full of energy and he loved kids. And since I have already lost a son, he would always try to spend the holidays with me. And I just feel like if there was something I could have changed to keep him from coming that night , I wouldn’t let him come.” Says Caien.

Both mothers say they will never get over the loss of their child, but they are willing to forgive and forget.

“And I know it’s a tragedy for both Jaylin’s parents today too, but I’m just praying that he can find God, you know, where he is, and ask for forgiveness.” Says Augman.

“I don’t understand what happened that night and why he did it, but I don’t hate him. But I feel sorry for his parents.” Says Caien.

Before the verdict, Jaylin Wayne looked at both of the victims’ families and expressed his apologies saying he was very sorry and that he takes full responsibility for it.

Wayne also added “words won’t change anything, but I’m truly truly sorry.”

The defendant’s attorney also mentioned that Wayne has been talking about dreams and hopes, and that he will make sure to make severe positive impacts with those he’ll come across with.