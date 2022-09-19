JACKSON, MS. (KTVE/KARD) — Two of the hottest teams in HBCU football met on the gridiron for College GameDay Saturday. Grambling State took on number one Jackson State at A.C. Butch Lambert Field inside Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Jackson State and Grambling State were tied at 14-14 with less than 14 minutes left in the second quarter following Bryan Powell’s fumble returned for a touchdown. Grambling State used two fumbles to hang around in the first half before Shedeur Sanders and Jackson State pulled away.

Jackson State outscored Grambling State 24-0 in the third quarter but Shedeur Sanders had some more in the tank. He connected with Christian Allen for an 86-yard Touchdown and Dallas Daniels for a 23-yard TD in Jackson State’s opening two possessions of the fourth quarter. To win 66 to 24.

Shedeur Sanders finished with six total touchdowns, 325 passing yards, and 31 rushing yards in the victory.



Quaterius Hawkins finished 12-of-30 for 123 yards and two interceptions and Maurice Washington led with 78 rushing yards. Grambling State’s defense had three sacks and was led by Jaylon Turner with 10 total tackles.

Head Coach of Jackson State Deion Sanders gave his take on the impact of the Grambling State and Jackson State matchup. Along with Hue Jackson and himself leading the two programs for the future of HBCU football.

Jackson State football sidelines along with Head Coach Deion Sanders. Photo by Dominique Williams/KTVE NBC 10 News.

“For Hue to take the job at Grambling, I don’t think they understand the magnitude. Seeing that there has never been a coach that’s come from HBCU and even gone on to a power five. Yet still, they have a coach that was a coach from the NFL it’s unbelievable. That’s a totally completely different team we saw from last spring, you have to understand our first spring, this is what this was for him. Once he gets the players he needs in there and an understanding of what he wants they’re going to be something to deal with, says Coach Sanders.”

Up next for both teams, Jackson State returns back to Lambert Field as they host Mississippi Valley State. Kick-off is set for 1:00 P.M. Grambling State will look to get on the winning track as they head down to Daytona Beach and take on the Bethune – Cookman Wildcats. Kick-off is set for 1:00 P.M.