CHATHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) –On April 6, 2023, Jackson Parish Library Chatham will host an Easter bunny painting event for the children at 4:30 PM.
This event will be held at 1500 Pine Street in Chatham, La. For more information, contact 318-249-2980.
by: Latrisha Parker
