Jackson Parish diverts all emergency medical services to other locations

JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jackson Parish Ambulance Service shared via their facebook page their crews are being sent to hospital locations outside of their normal service area for medical treatment.

According to the post, some of the hospitals in Jackson Parish do not have the appropriate amount of water pressure to continue their regular operation.

The ambulance service says they will still respond to all calls for emergencies, but there will be significant travel delays, even with chains on the tires. With few hospitals accepting patients in the area, JPAS says it is taking any where from 1 to 4 hours to get patients to a hospital for care.

JPAS is asking everyone to stay at home if they can, until it warms up enough to thaw the roads.

