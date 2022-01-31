LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Bassett Furniture Industries announced Monday, Jan. 31 that Bassett and J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., the subsidiary of Hunt Transport Services, have reached an agreement for J.B. Hunt Transport to acquire the assets of Zenith Freight Lines LLC, a subsidiary of Bassett, for $87 million.

According to a press release, J.B. Hunt and Bassett will enter into a long-term master services agreement where the Northwest Arkansas company will continue to provide the service Zenith has performed for Bassett for almost 50 years.

President and CEO of J.B. Hunt John Roberts says the investment enhances the company’s furniture delivery capabilities by expanding its nationwide supply chain solution to customers.

The sale of Zenith opens an exciting new chapter in our quest to provide the highest level of service to our customers. Disruption caused by the pandemic aside, we believe that the consolidation of traditional specialized furniture transportation is inevitable. As discussions with J.B. Hunt progressed, we came to understand the benefits that the scale of J.B. Hunt could provide in terms of equipment, technology, driver recruitment, intermodal transportation, and warehousing density. In addition, we developed a healthy respect for the management team and their operating culture. We are extremely enthusiastic about the potential to better serve our customers with the 50-year accumulated furniture transportation know-how of Zenith in combination with the power of the J.B. Hunt platform. Robert H. Spilman Jr., Bassett CEO and Board Chairman

Based in Conover, N.C., and founded by Jack and Debbie Hawn, Zenith provides specialized LTL transportation services for furniture manufacturers and retailers in the continental United States. The company moves products from manufacturing points or import locations utilizing employee drivers, late-model equipment, and approximately one million square feet of warehouse space to facilitate over 250,000 moves annually, the release said.

Following the acquisition, both founders will transition to key roles with J.B. Hunt to ensure integration with minimal impact on day-to-day service.

The acquisition will also expand J.B. Hunt’s industry-leading Final Mile Services segment, which operates one of the largest nationwide, commingled cross-dock operations, according to the release.

“Zenith’s reputation in the furniture industry and their focus on quality customer service extends our model to be the best final mile provider in North America,” said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer, executive vice president and president of Contract Services at J.B. Hunt. “We are excited to welcome the employees and customers of Zenith to J.B. Hunt.”