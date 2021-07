Mercedes-Benz Superdome no more. Nostalgic letters taken down.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is no more.

The name change became official after a Thursday morning vote by the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

The home stadium for the New Orleans Saints is now called the Caesars Superdome.

The first home game in the newly renamed stadium is on September 12 versus the Green Bay Packers.