It’s Official: Groundbreaking ceremony for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Monroe just took place

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Monroe St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022 is on the horizon. The Groundbreaking Ceremony for the kick off to start construction on the new dream home took place on Tuesday, September 21 in Frenchman’s Bend in Monroe. This will be the campaigns 20th anniversary in continuing the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. KTVE’s Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd and General Manager Randy Stone participated in today’s groundbreaking event.

Stay tuned in to our newscasts for more information on how to enter to win the dream home and visit us here at myarklamiss.com as we will continue to follow the process until a winner is chosen.