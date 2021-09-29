It’s National Coffee Day! How do you like your coffee?

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Today is National Coffee Day! Coffee has been around for quite some time and has grown into one of the most popular beverages around the world. Not only are there major chain coffee shops and brands such as Starbucks, Folgers, Maxell House, etc., but a slew of community coffee shops seem to pop up just about anywhere these days. But here is the question, how do you like your coffee? Black? Sugar and Cream? No cream, just sugar? With caramel or whip cream? Over time, how people drink their coffee has truly evolved, mixing different flavors and adding different elements to their coffee to get that taste those taste buds are yearning for.

With that being said, tell us your thoughts. Visit the MyArkLaMiss Facebook Page and tell us how you like your coffee in the comment section of our National Coffee Day post.