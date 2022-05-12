RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office along with the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana State Police, conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 1700 block of Highway 183 in Rayville, La. The warrant stemmed from a multi-parish investigation for stolen property and drug activity.

After discovering several firearms and narcotics during the search, deputies arrested 45-year-old Vincent A. Tedeton. Tedeton was transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center and charged with 19 counts of Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon, Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Vincent A. Tedeton Photo courtesy of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office

During the search, deputies also found $2,000 in cash and a large amount of ammunition. His bond was set at $226,000.