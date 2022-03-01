INDIANA (KTVE/KARD)— Congresswoman Victoria Spartz represents Indian’s 5th congressional district and was born in Ukraine. On Tuesday she delivered emotional remarks while speaking during a GOP leadership press conference on Russia’s invasion of her home country; calling it a “genocide” and not a war.
“This is not a war – this is a genocide,” Spartz said. “They want to suppress civilians, but I can tell you, these people went through so much hardship …. these people will not surrender, but we need to give them a chance to survive.”
Spartz has been in the US since 2000 and currently lives in Noblesville, Indiana with her family, according to her website.