INDIANA (KTVE/KARD)— Congresswoman Victoria Spartz represents Indian’s 5th congressional district and was born in Ukraine. On Tuesday she delivered emotional remarks while speaking during a GOP leadership press conference on Russia’s invasion of her home country; calling it a “genocide” and not a war.

Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., left, holds hands tightly with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., after the Indiana Representative, who emigrated from Ukraine, spoke about the war in Ukraine during a Republican news conference ahead of the State of the Union, Tuesday, March. 1, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., left, and Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., right, hold hands with Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., center, after the Indiana Representative, who emigrated from Ukraine, spoke about the war in Ukraine during a Republican news conference ahead of the State of the Union, Tuesday, March. 1, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

“This is not a war – this is a genocide,” Spartz said. “They want to suppress civilians, but I can tell you, these people went through so much hardship …. these people will not surrender, but we need to give them a chance to survive.”

Spartz has been in the US since 2000 and currently lives in Noblesville, Indiana with her family, according to her website.