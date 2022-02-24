LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Vice President Kamala Harris has canceled her scheduled trip to Louisiana Friday in wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to The White House, the trip will be rescheduled.

VP Harris and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo was set to arrive in Lafayette and travel to Sunset, Louisiana to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments in affordable, accessible high-speed internet.

They would have been joined by Gov. John Bel Edwards who late Thursday issued a statement on the postponement.

“The Vice President has delayed her trip to Louisiana, which is a wise and understandable decision given the state of affairs with Ukraine.

I am holding the people of Ukraine in my prayers and in my heart, as their safety and sovereignty is threatened. The Ukrainians deserve to know peace and I hope all Louisianans will join me in praying that this peace comes swiftly.

No one knows precisely what the coming weeks and months will bring, but I am also praying for the members of our American military and their families, who always stand ready to defend freedom alongside our allies.“