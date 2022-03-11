PANAMA CITY BEACH (WMBB) — As the Russian invasion into Ukraine continues, students at Arnold High School are worried about friends and family living in Ukraine.

“I’m really nervous, I call everyone every day just to check that everyone’s alive,” Daryna Antoshko, a former Ukraine resident and a sophomore at Arnold High School said.

Antoshko moved from Ukraine to Panama City Beach four months ago. But most of her family still lives in Ukraine.

“Some of our friends don’t answer,” Antoshko said. “We don’t know what happens with them we just hope that everything’s okay.”

Antoshko’s best friend, Yaraslava Tsitova also moved to Panama City Beach. Tsitova also has friends and family still living in Ukraine.

“We have friends in the capitol in Kyiv, they have to go into the bunkers a lot and there’s not really a lot of internet,” Tsitova said. “So it’s very stressful because you’ll try to reach them and you don’t know if they’re like – God forbid dead or something. When they don’t have a lot of internet connection, or if they’re just safe in the bunker.”

Tsitova’s father fled, and arrived in Florida last week. Before he received a Visa, Tsitova was worried that he would be drafted into the army to fight.

“There’s just shootings all the time, there’s bombs,” Tsitova said. “There’s children right now crossing the borders without their parents because their parents have died or their parents couldn’t go.”

Both students said they are continually stressed.

“It’s pretty stressful if I’m being honest for all of us,” Tsitova said. “Especially my Mom she’s been very upset about everything that’s going on.”