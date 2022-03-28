LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace “without delay,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ahead of another planned round of talks — though he said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia’s leader could end the war.

Firefighters battled a blaze at a fuel depot in Lviv, as Russia confirmed its air-launched cruise missiles struck there Saturday. The strikes also hit a defense plant in the city, which has become a haven for an estimated 200,000 people who have fled their hometowns.

In an interview with independent Russian media outlets, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine’s priority is ensuring its sovereignty and its “territorial integrity” — preventing Russia from carving up the country, something Ukraine and the West say could now be Moscow’s goal.

But, Zelenskyy added: “Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state — we are ready to go for it.”

The Ukrainian leader has suggested as much before, but rarely so forcefully and the latest remarks come as the two sides said talks would resume Tuesday.

Russia has long demanded that Ukraine drop any hope of joining the western NATO alliance, which Moscow sees as a threat. Zelenskyy said that the question of neutrality, which would keep Ukraine out of NATO or other military alliances, should be put to Ukrainian voters in a referendum after Russian troops withdraw.

Zelenskyy has also long stressed that Ukraine needs security guarantees of its own as part of any deal.

“We must come to an agreement with the president of the Russian Federation, and in order to reach an agreement, he needs to get out of there on his own feet … and come to meet me,” he also said in an interview that Russia barred its media from publishing.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that the two presidents could meet, but only after the key elements of a potential deal are negotiated.

“The meeting is necessary once we have clarity regarding solutions on all key issues,” Lavrov said in an interview with Serbian media. He accused Ukraine of only wanting to “imitate talks,” but said Russia needed concrete results.

A Ukrainian special police officer walks next to a destroyed building as he patrols during night curfew in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Demonstrators dance around a burning an effigy of the Russian President Vladimir Putin during an anti-war action in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo)

People pray during a service at the Holy Eucharist Church, a day after Russian rockets hit an oil facility and factory in an industrial area, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Emergency workers search for bodies under the debris of the regional administration building, heavily damaged after a Russian attack earlier this month in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A monument of Taras Shevchenko, a Ukrainian poet and a national symbol, is covered with bags to protect it from Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. The bronze, 16-meter high monument was placed in 1935, survived WWII and is considered one of the world’s best monuments to Shevchenko. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Men lower the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Oleksiy Lunyov into his gravesite in Yuzhne, Odessa region, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Lunyov was killed during a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv on March 18. (AP Photo/Max Pshybyshevsky)

A man holds fragments of a rocket launched by the Russian forces at night, a rocket crater behind him, in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Members of the territorial defense warm themselves with a fire at a check point in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

The mother of Russian Army soldier Rustam Zarifulin, who was killed fighting in Ukraine, center, cries surrounded by relatives during a farewell ceremony in his homeland in Kara-Balta, 60 km (37 miles) west of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin)

A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a heavily damaged building in Stoyanka, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of lacking courage as his country fights to stave off Russia’s invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense in a conflict that has ground into a war of attrition. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A Ukrainian serviceman stands in a heavily damaged building in Stoyanka, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of lacking courage as his country fights to stave off Russia’s invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense in a conflict that has ground into a war of attrition. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A church is damaged after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A Ukrainian serviceman walks on the edge of a forest in Stoyanka, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of lacking courage as his country fights to stave off Russia’s invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense in a conflict that has ground into a war of attrition. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A journalist walks amid the destruction after a Russian attack in Byshiv, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of lacking courage as his country fights to stave off Russia’s invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense in a conflict that has ground into a war of attrition. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Andrii ,31, a soldier from territorial defense, poses for the picture while saying “Glory to Ukraine” during a break from finishing a small trench in Kalynivka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

In an overnight video address to his nation, Zelenskyy said Ukraine sought peace “without delay” in talks due to get underway in Istanbul. That location was agreed after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, the Turkish leader’s office said. Negotiators are expected to arrive Monday.

Earlier talks, both by video and in person, have failed to make progress on ending a more than month-old war that has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country.

With Russia’s offensive stalled in many areas, its troops have resorted to pummeling Ukrainian towns and cities with rockets and artillery in a grinding war of attrition. Fierce fighting has raged on the outskirts of Kyiv, but Russian troops remain miles from the city center, their aim of quickly encircling the capital faltering

In Stoyanka village near Kyiv, Ukrainian soldier Serhiy Udod said Russian troops had taken up defensive positions and suffered heavy losses.

He said “probably they thought it would be like Crimea,” which Russia annexed in 2014.

“But, here it’s not like in Crimea. We are not happy to see them. Here they suffer and get killed.”

A fiercer than expected Ukrainian resistance — bolstered by weapons from the U.S. and other Western allies — has been credited with bogging Russian forces down.

But Zelenskyy has made increasingly exasperated pleas for Western countries to do more, including sending fighter jets, accusing political leaders on Sunday of lacking courage. Countries from the NATO alliance have been hesitant to give Zelenskyy some of the more powerful equipment he’s begged for, for fear of triggering a much wider war.

In fact, Russia’s invasion has most Americans at least somewhat worried that the U.S. will be drawn directly into the conflict and could be targeted with nuclear weapons, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It shows a level of anxiety echoing the Cold War era.

Moscow now says its focus is on securing the entire eastern Donbas region, which has been partially controlled by Russia-backed separatists since 2014. A high-ranking Russian military official on Friday said that troops were being redirected to the east from other parts of the country.

Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, accused Russia of seeking to split Ukraine in two, making the comparison to North and South Korea.

“The occupiers will try to pull the occupied territories into a single quasi-state structure and pit it against independent Ukraine,” Budanov said in a statement released by the Defense Ministry. He predicted that guerrilla warfare by Ukrainians would derail such plans.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has banned reporting on troop and equipment movements not announced or approved by the military. Journalists who violate the law could face three to eight years in prison. The law does not differentiate between Ukrainian and foreign reporters.

___

Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Nebi Qena in Kyiv, Cara Anna in Lviv and Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.