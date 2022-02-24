WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTVE/KARD) — Russia invaded Ukraine taking many of the larger cites. U.S. President Joe Biden has released new sanctions against Russia. U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) released a statement following President Biden’s announcements of new sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has made us all stand with the Ukrainians. And if you’re freedom-loving, you are asking what should we do in response. In addition, we should not send troops. I don’t think that’s the right decision. But we should strengthen our U.S. forces in NATO countries that we’ve made commitments to. We should also do more than the sanctions that the president has laid out. What I proposed is to do is what happened during the Ronald Reagan administration. The Saudi Arabians flooded the world with cheap oil that destroyed the USSR’s economy, because they made their money selling oil. They could not support their war machine. The USSR fell apart,” said Dr. Cassidy.

“Now substitute the [Saudi Arabians for the United States], we can do that now. Developing North American resources in a safe, environmentally-healthy way. Taking our natural gas, shipping it around the world, lowering prices for us, by the way creating jobs in the United States of America, but denying the Russians the income they would otherwise receive. That will drive a stake in the heart of their economy. That will destroy their war machine. That is what we should be doing. We’re stronger. They’re weaker,” continued Dr. Cassidy.

To watch Sen. Cassidy’s video statement, click here.