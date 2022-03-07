LOS ANGELES (AP) — American citizens and their Ukrainian family members are stuck in Ukraine since the Russian invasion and trying to find a way out. The closure of the U.S. embassy in Kyiv postponed many visa interviews and limited the services the country can provide to people seeking to leave.

Families are contacting Congress and immigration lawyers in the U.S. pleading for help. There’s no known estimate of how many Americans remain in Ukraine after weeks of warnings urging them to leave before the invasion. Edward Chatokhin of Los Angeles is trying get his 75-year-old American mother and Ukrainian sister and nephew to get safely to Poland.