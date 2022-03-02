ATLANTA, Ga. (KLFY) — Cox Communications announced that the company will provide Cox Voice customers with free long-distance calling to Ukraine, Hungary, Romania, Poland, Bulgaria, and Moldova to help keep them connected with their families during the current events in the region.

From February 27 through at least March 7, 2022, Cox will provide free unlimited direct-dial long-distance calls for current and new Cox Voice residential customers. This includes calls to both landline and wireless telephone numbers.

No action is required on the part of customers to take advantage of this service as long as they have Cox Voice services.