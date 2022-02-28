Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
71°
West Monroe
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Invasion of Ukraine
Morning Show
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Ouachita Parish
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Video
Coronavirus
National News
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Politics
LA Politics
AR Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Top Stories
Active cases of COVID-19 in AR lowest since November
Airbnb offers to house Ukrainian refugees for free
Video
Kroger pulls Russian-produced vodka from shelves
Ruston Police searching for Theft suspect
Weather
ArkLaMiss Wx Extra
Current Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, March 1st
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, March 1st
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Monday, February 28th
Video
Inmate honored for actions during deadly tornado
Video
Morning Forecast – Monday, February 28th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, February 28th
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
China 2022
Top Stories
Former ULM, Louisiana Tech baseball coach Randy Davis …
Top Stories
Former UFC champ arrested on attempted murder charge
Trio of Lady Tigers score double-figures in home …
Grambling’s near comeback attempt falls short in …
Four Carroll Bulldogs sign to play college football
Community
Louisiana Living
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022
Remarkable Women
In the Garden
BestReviews
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
NBC 10 News Today: Mardi Gras In NOLA Interview
Video
Top Stories
Person of interest arrested in Arkansas correction …
Village of Richmond receives grant to install new …
Video
Neighboring Louisiana & Mississippi Sheriff’s join …
Gallery
Briles out at Grambling less than 1 week after being …
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Please enter a search term.
Invasion of Ukraine
Airbnb offers to house Ukrainian refugees for free
Top Invasion of Ukraine Headlines
Kroger pulls Russian-produced vodka from shelves
WATCH: Ukraine-Born Indiana Rep Victoria Spartz gives …
Nations agree to release 60 million barrels of oil …
Shell and BP cut ties with Russia, who’s next?
Amid war, Ukrainians ensure orphans get much-needed …
Hollywood halts releases in Russia, including ‘The …
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
More Invasion of Ukraine
How to cope with the stress of the Ukraine crisis
Ukrainian brewery joins war effort, switches from …
FedEx, UPS suspend services in Ukraine, Russia
World’s largest plane destroyed in Russian invasion
Russians line up at banks as sanctions begin to bite
Ukrainians return from abroad to fight Russian invasion
‘Invaders will die’: Former Miss Grand Ukraine joins …
Don't Miss
Arkansas woman jailed for over 200 counts of Theft, …
Traffic stop lands Monroe man behind bars for gun …
Ruston Police searching for Theft suspect
Mother and son arrested for drug charges, mother …
Beauty queen dies days after accident in Florida, …
Don't Miss
Active cases of COVID-19 in AR lowest since November
Airbnb offers to house Ukrainian refugees for free
Kroger pulls Russian-produced vodka from shelves
Ruston Police searching for Theft suspect
WATCH: Ukraine-Born Indiana Rep Victoria Spartz gives …
Trending Stories
Arkansas woman jailed for over 200 counts of Theft, …
Traffic stop lands Monroe man behind bars for gun …
Ruston Police searching for Theft suspect
Mother and son arrested for drug charges, mother …
Beauty queen dies days after accident in Florida, …