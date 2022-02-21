LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A single vehicle crash on Congress St. leaves two pedestrians in the hospital and a driver arrested for driving while intoxicated.

According to Lafayette Police, just after 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening, a small dark colored sedan was traveling westbound on Congress St. when the vehicle left travel lanes and struck barricades along the parade route near Madison St., as well as two pedestrians. The two pedestrians sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

The driver, Jessica Richard, 31 was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated 2nd offense and two counts of vehicular negligent injury.