World Food Program to receive Nobel Peace Prize in Covid-proof ceremony

Nobel Peace Prize (NBC) (12/10/20)— The World Food Program will receive the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize via an unconventional Covid-proof, online ceremony on Thursday.

In November, the world’s largest humanitarian organization was announced as this year’s choice for the prestigious award for “its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.”

The award’s traditional lavish banquets and glittering ceremonies, usually held in in Oslo and Stockholm, have been replaced by online events due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“Traditionally the Nobel Laureates travel to Stockholm and Oslo to receive their Nobel Prizes. This year we’re taking the medals to them,” the Nobel’s committee wrote on its website.

The WFP’s executive director, David Beasley, will receive the prize, medal and diploma, and deliver a short acceptance speech at the organization’s headquarters in Rome.