Wildfires are sweeping across the Amazon rainforest

The number of wildfires in the region is totaling more than 72-thousand this year alone, a record high according to environmental experts.

Brazil’s Space Research Center says satellite images show close to 10-thousand new fires starting last week alone and strong winds are sweeping smoke into nearby cities.

Residents in Sao Paulo [SOW-POW-LOW] are seeing day turn into night, as smoke blacked out the sun Monday (8/19) causing complete darkness for about an hour.

Concerned citizens are calling on Brazil’s President to take action.

