US sanctions individuals suspected of human rights abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump lashed out Tuesday at FBI Director Christopher Wray, expressing dissatisfaction that Wray didn't cast a watchdog report on the origins of the Russia investigationas devastating for the bureau.

In an interview with The Associated Press Monday, Wray acknowledged the report had identified significant problems with how agents conducted the investigation into ties between Russia and his 2016 campaign and pledged to make changes. But Wray also characterized as ïmportant" that Inspector General Michael Horowitz found that the Russia investigation was opened for a proper cause and was not affected by political bias.