The Latest: Police officer dies in Tunisia suicide attack

Tunisian police officers stands guard near an explosion site in Tunis, Thursday June 27, 2019. The Tunisian Interior ministry said one police officer has died in the suicide bombing targeting a police patrol in a busy commercial street in central Tunis. (AP Photo/Riadh Dridi)

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The Latest on the suicide attacks in Tunisia (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

The Tunisian Interior ministry says one police officer has died from his injuries after a suicide bomber targeted a police patrol in a busy commercial street in central Tunis.

That attack took place near simultaneously Thursday with another at the government’s anti-terrorism brigade headquarters on the outskirts of Tunis.

At least eight other people have been injured in total, including five officers.

12:20 p.m.

Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks. In October a female suicide bomber struck the city center, killing only herself.

12 noon

Tunisia has been struck repeatedly by terror attacks. In October a female suicide bomber struck the city center, killing only herself.