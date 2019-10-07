The Latest: Japan working to rescue 20 North Koreans in sea

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on a collision between a Japanese fisheries patrol ship and a North Korea fishing boat (all times local):

2 p.m.

Japan’s Coast Guard says a North Korean fishing vessel has sunk after it collided with a Japanese fisheries patrol boat, with all 20 of its crewmembers thrown into the sea.

The Coast Guard says the 1,300-ton Japanese fisheries patrol boat Okuni and the North Korean steel boat collided Monday off the northern Japanese coast, at a location about 350 kilometers (220 miles) northwest of the Noto Peninsula.

The Fisheries Agency says its patrol vessel, joined by Coast Guard aircraft and ships, has rescued an unspecified number of North Korean fishermen and is searching for the others.

The area is known as rich ground for squid fishing. Japan has stepped up patrols in the area as North Korean poaching has surged.

12:40 p.m.

11:45 a.m.

Japan’s coast guard in June pushed more than 300 North Korean boats back from the same waters. Japan also said an armed North Korean fishing boat “threatened” a Japanese patrol ship in August.