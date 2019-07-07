Pope Francis says attack at Libya migrant center intolerable

Pope Francis addresses faithful during the traditional Angelus prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has said that the international community shouldn’t tolerate acts of violence like the air attack that recently struck a detention center for migrants in Libya.

Francis prayed for the victims of the strike, which on Wednesday killed at least 44 people and wounded dozens, in what the U.N. said could amount to a war crime.

The pontiff also said he hoped “humanitarian corridors for the most needing migrants are organised in a concerted and extensive way.”

He also remembered the victims of bloodsheds that recently took place in Afghanistan, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

The Libyan attack raised new questions about the European Union’s policy of cooperating with the militias that hold migrants in crowded detention centers to prevent them from crossing the Mediterranean.