Plane with 38 people on board missing on way to Antarctica

Chile, South America (CNN)(12/10/19)— A Chilean Air Force plane with 38 passengers is now missing on its way to Antarctica.

According to authorities, the C-130 Hercules plane departed from the capitol city of Santiago, and stopped briefly in Punta Arenas, near the country’s southern tip.

The craft then continued toward Chile’s Antarctic Air Force base, but lost radio contact near the Drake Passage, a body of water between South America’s southern tip and Antarctica.

According to the Chilean Air Force, there were 17 crew members and 21 other passengers on board, on their way to perform logistical support tasks, such as repairing the floating oil pipeline that supplies fuel for the base.

In addition to crew members, the plane was also carrying personnel from the military, and engineering firm, and the University of Magallanes.

After the plane lost contact, the Air Force declared a state of alert, mobilizing search and rescue teams from Santiago and Magallanes.

Air and maritime authorities are still searching for any sign of survivors in the area of the plane’s last location, and are alerting the families of those on board.

