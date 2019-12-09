One dead, others missing and injured after volcano eruption in New Zealand

White Island, New Zealand (NBC) (12/09/19)— One person is dead and an undetermined number of people are injured and missing after a volcano erupted on White Island, off the coast of New Zealand.

According to authorities, boats, ships, and emergency aircraft rescued 23 people from the island, many with burn injuries, and about 50 people were believed to be on the island at the time of the eruption.

Deputy Commissioner of the National Police, John Tims, said in a news conference that there will likely be more deaths, as rescue efforts are currently stalled as it’s too dangerous for rescue services to approach the island.

Jonathon Fishman, spokesperson for Royal Caribbean Cruises, told NBC News that multiple guests of the ship Ovation of the Seas were touring the island at the time, as it’s a popular tourist destination for bird watching.

The National Meteorological Service confirmed the eruption, tweeting radar and satellite images of the eruption and its ash cloud.

The government earthquake agency, GeoNet, recorded Whakaari White Island, the country’s most active cone volcano, in the Bay of Plenty, about 30 miles off the northeast coast of New Zealand, erupted at about 2:11 P.M., Monday, December 9. (International Date Line timing accounted)

GeoNet went on to say it was a short-lived event, generating an ash cloud of about 12,000 feet into the sky, but ash fall seemed to be contained to the island.

This is the volcano’s first eruption since 2001.

