‘Multiple casualties’ after warehouse fire near English city of Bristol

England (NBC) (12/03/20)— Multiple casualties have been reported after a large explosion took place at a warehouse in southwestern England, the local fire and rescue service said Thursday.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to a large explosion at 11:22 a.m. local time (6:22 a.m. ET) in a warehouse in Avonmouth, a port and outer suburb of the city of Bristol on the Severn Estuary.

“We can confirm there are multiple casualties on site,” the service said in a statement. It added that the service was joined by Avon and Somerset Police and the ambulance service and that the incident was ongoing.