Largest Roman shipwreck discovered in Mediterranean

Mediterranean Sea (CNN)(12/17/19)— The largest Roman shipwreck ever discovered was just found in the eastern portion of the Mediterranean Sea.

The ship was full of amphorae, large terracotta pots that were used in the Roman Empire for transporting wine and olive oil.

Though it is unknown why the ship never reached its destination, it has been dated to somewhere between 100 BCE and 100 CE, meaning it’s been languishing at the bottom of the ocean for 2,000 years.

According to CNN, it has already been judged as not only the largest Roman shipwreck discovered, but also the largest classical shipwreck found in the eastern Mediterranean.

The wreck of the 110 foot ship, along with its cargo of 6,000 amphorae, was discovered at a depth of around 197 feet during a sonar equipped survey of the seabed off the coast of Kefalonia, one of the Ionian islands off the west coast of Greece.

It is the fourth largest shipwreck from the period ever found in the entire Mediterranean Sea, especially since most ships of that era were about 50 feet, compared to this ship’s 110 feet length.

It lies about 1.5 miles from the entrance to the harbor of Fiskardo, the island’s only village to not be destroyed in World War Two, leading archaeologists to believe Fiskardo was an important stop on Roman trade routes.

The size of the cargo, which is 98 feet by 39 feet, and the amphorae actually still being intact has archaeologists excited at the find, especially since classical era ships are very hard to discern by sonar, resting so close to the seabed as to be hidden by natural features.

